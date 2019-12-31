(Video) Mane embraces Minamino as Japan star arrives at Melwood

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino has arrived in Liverpool, as he gets ready to have his first day as an official player tomorrow.

He turned up at Melwood and was greeted by a smiling Sadio Mane (of course) and a warm Xherdan Shaqiri. You can only imagine the mess that trio would cook up on the pitch together!

There is also footage floating around of Minamino having lunch with manager Jurgen Klopp on his first day at the training ground, so it seems the young lad will have enjoyed his first day.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):