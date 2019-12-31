(Video) New angle clearly shows van Dijk didn’t handle the ball in build-up to goal

There has been a lot of complaining from jealous rival fans, and supporters of Wolves, in recent days, and that’s because of a goal Sadio Mane scored.

The goal would be the eventual winner against a tough Wolves side, but it wasn’t without controversy – and VAR was obviously in the middle of it.

Virgil van Dijk pumped the ball into the opposition penalty area, it was chested down by Adam Lallana, and finished off by Mane.

There was a suspicion of handball from the Englishman, but replays showed the ball came off Lallana’s chest. It didn’t stop there though.

After the fact, people question whether van Dijk handled the ball in the build-up, but the match officials didn’t need to go to VAR for that – and a new angle of the moment by Sky shows us exactly why.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):