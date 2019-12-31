(Video) Wenger calls Anfield the best stadium in England & Klopp’s face is a picture

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has labelled Anfield as the best stadium in England, and cited the atmosphere inside as the main reason.

The Frenchman recounts a time when Arsenal were winning comfortably at Anfield and the fans were still belting out You’ll Never Walk Alone in the 85th minute.

As Wenger talks about Anfield, sitting opposite Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool boss can’t help but smile and seemingly agree with his comments.

According to some fans of our rivals, the atmosphere at Liverpool’s home is a myth, but what do these two world class football managers know?

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sports):