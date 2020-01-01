Liverpool ‘open to anything’ this January transfer window – Sky Sports

Liverpool have already signed Takumi Minamino, but the Reds are open to adding more players this January.

This is according to Vinny O’Connor, Sky Sports journalist.

“Other than that, the Reds are open to anything that can improve on what they have got, but with a Champions League-winning squad and one on course for a first Premier League title, that leaves their options very limited,” he told Sky Sports.

The players available to Jurgen Klopp at the moment are already brilliant. In 2019, they won the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup – while racking up 97 points in the Premier League…

This term, they’ve won 18 of 19 Premier League games and are on track for a first domestic title in 30 years…

But there’s always room for improvement.

Against Wolves the other day, Klopp had to name three Academy players on the bench: Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott. While in many ways this is positive, it does show how stretched the squad is now with the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured.

At EOTK, we think the important positions to strengthen are left-back and right-back. Our fullbacks are so important to the way we play, but James Milner is the backup left-back and Nathaniel Clyne is seemingly permanently injured…

But in reality, we’ll back whatever Klopp decides to do. We think he’s probably earned that, just about!