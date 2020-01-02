‘England’s best midfielder…’ Many LFC fans pile on Twitter to laud brilliant Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is playing the best football of his entire career right now.

And that isn’t an exaggeration.

The 29-year-old put in another magnificent display as our midfield orchestrator tonight v Sheffield United, as Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

He completed 120 passes and also made four big chances, which considering he was starting in a position which is predominantly defensive, is unbelievable.

We’ve known the myth that he cannot pass forward is nonsense for some time, but now the footballing world will surely be aware as well – if they’ve watched the Englishman over the past month.

Fans on Twitter were very impressed, but if anything, we’re not sure Hendo has received enough plaudits this season.

Fabinho has been injured and we haven’t missed the Brazilian a jot. If that doesn’t explain how good the skipper has been, nothing will.

Liverpool have now won 19 games out of 20 in the Premier League. It’s Tottenham at their new stadium next, after an FA Cup tie with Everton in which we’ll surely rest some players.

Jordan Henderson vs Sheffield United – 120/130 Passes (92%)

– 4 Key Passes

– 13 Long Balls

– 138 Touched

– 2 Duels Won

– 1 Dribble Completed

– 1/1 Tackles (100%)

– 12 Recoveries Captains Performance🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WLbQqKJaWK — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson been absolutely sublime again, what a player. The footballers footballer. Only an idiot would think he’s anything but excellent — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson is currently England’s best midfielder and if you disagree take your opinion and put it in the bin. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson recent performances have made me forget about Fabinho currently being out. Our midfield is simply too good. — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 2, 2020

Henderson appreciation tweet! Elite captain — sᴀʟ (@sxlang_) January 2, 2020

Jordan Henderson has been outstanding tonight 👏 — Zac Bell (@ZacLBell) January 2, 2020