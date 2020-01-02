Journalist explains how Naby Keita ‘regularly takes the breath away in practice matches’

Naby Keita is the most consistently brilliant player at Melwood, Neil Jones has claimed in Goal.

The journalist has written a lengthy piece analysing whether the Guinean can properly show us his potential in 2020, citing a source from inside the club as evidence of its likelihood.

“Sources at Melwood say that Keita is the one player, above all others, who regularly takes the breath away in practice matches,” he said.

Keita was brilliant in the second half of December, scoring goals in the Premier League and the Club World Cup – putting in arguably his best performance for the club against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp decided to rest him for the Wolves win, probably a smart decision considering his injury record, but he’s back in the lineup for tonight’s clash with Sheffield United.

Going forward, we have extremely high hopes for Keita, providing of course he can stay fit.

This is essential, as his niggling injury problems have stopped him finding rhythm and has meant Klopp has been wary giving him regular starts.

In terms of talent, Keita is extraordinary, and it’s great to see that he’s understanding the tactical demands the manager has of the two midfielders either side of the anchorman.

With Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out injured for the next month, we need him more than ever.