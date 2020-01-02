(Video) Awesome Chris Wilder goes mad for Liverpool: ‘I love everything about them’

Chris Wilder has done wonders with Sheffield United this season – and we wish them well for the rest of the campaign now we’ve beaten them twice!

Tonight though, his team got schooled by Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds, who have now won 19 of 20 Premier League games this season…

Goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane confirmed the three points, but the 2-0 scoreline massively flattened the visitors.

Liverpool dominated the ball, the chance count and everything in between – and in fairness – Wilder has admitted as much with some brilliantly honest post-match comments.

In fact, the Englishman has claimed to ‘love everything about’ Klopp’s wonderful team…

Check out his quotes in the interview afterwards: