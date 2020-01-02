(Video) Dog does its business as Sheffield United train on Stanley Park next to Anfield

Sheffield United took the strange decision to train on Stanley Park today, ahead of tonight’s clash with the Reds at Anfield.

For non-Scouse Reds, Stanley Park is right next to the ground, sandwiched between Anfield and Goodison Park.

We actually applaud Sheffield United and Chris Wilder for taking such measures, but we reckon there may have been some regret when a dog relieved himself on one of their training cones!

You can hear the players in hysterics as soon as it happens. Let’s hope it doesn’t provide them any good luck…

Watch the video, below: