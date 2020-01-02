(Video) Firmino’s sublime first touch sums up Brazilian’s skill

Roberto Firmino actually endured a pretty poor first-half, but the Brazilian has magic in his boots and isn’t afraid to try things even when he’s messed up a few times.

In many ways, this is part of his genius.

This touch was a real thing of beauty, and probably quite unnecessary, which is another reason we love Bobby!

Look at how the no.9 uses his wrong leg when on the edge of the area.

Firmino almost scored an absolute stunner in the second-half, but unfortunately his curling effort after cutting in from the left flank went inches past the post.