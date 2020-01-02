(Video) Minamino has ‘juggle off’ with Mane as Klopp watches on

Takumi Minamino is a Liverpool player, but will likely make his debut against Everton in the FA Cup – not tonight in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old signed from Rb Salzburg for £7.25m and will hopefully play a big role during the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has already explained how it won’t be long before Minamino is starting matches, as he’s already tactically strong and in good fitness.

In the video below, you’ll see Minamino having a ball at Melwood with his new team-mates.

At around 1:50, Taki and Sadio Mane have a juggle off, with manager Jurgen Klopp beaming at his new no.18!

Check it out below: