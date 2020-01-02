(Video) Minamino tries to skill Milner in Liverpool training rondo

Liverpool play Sheffield United tonight, but sadly, new signing Takumi Minamino isn’t eligible and won’t be making his debut…

The Japanese international has been involved in training at Melwood though, and LFCTV uploaded a video of Minamino settling in with his new team-mates.

He spends most of the session with a huge smile on his face, which is lovely to see!

The 24-year-old even tried a trick on James Milner as the rondo broke down, before messing around with the ball with Sadio Mane – a fellow former Rb Salzburg player.

If Minamino can thrive in England like Mane has, we’ll be laughing!