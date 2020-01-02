(Video) Salah bags v Sheffield United with typically precise Robertson assist

Mo Salah scored his 14th goal of the season in the first-half v Sheffield United tonight.
Virgil van Dijk picked out Andy Robertson on the left flank, and the Scot managed to march into the box after controlling the ball thanks to a defensive slip.
Robbo crossed perfectly for Salah, who was never going to miss from seven yards out.
Salah hadn’t scored in four matches – twice in Qatar and two in the Premier League – so it’s great to see the Egyptian King back amongst them…
In total, Salah has 85 goals in red now – meaning he’s just 15 away from a century.
We reckon he might reach the milestone before the end of his third Liverpool season.
The perfect start to 2020 for Liverpool!
Mohamed Salah puts the Reds 1-0 up inside just four minutes at Anfield 🔴
It's another assist for Andy Robertson 🎯#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/csA4xhfsw7
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 2, 2020
