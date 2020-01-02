(Video) Salah bags v Sheffield United with typically precise Robertson assist

Mo Salah scored his 14th goal of the season in the first-half v Sheffield United tonight.

Virgil van Dijk picked out Andy Robertson on the left flank, and the Scot managed to march into the box after controlling the ball thanks to a defensive slip.

Robbo crossed perfectly for Salah, who was never going to miss from seven yards out.

Salah hadn’t scored in four matches – twice in Qatar and two in the Premier League – so it’s great to see the Egyptian King back amongst them…

In total, Salah has 85 goals in red now – meaning he’s just 15 away from a century.

We reckon he might reach the milestone before the end of his third Liverpool season.