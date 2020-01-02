(Video) Van Dijk shows he can slide tackle when needed with bullish recovery

Virgil van Dijk is by far and away the best centre-back on the planet.

In fact, we don’t even think it’s that close.

In the first-half v Sheffield United tonight, the Dutchman strolled through the game, picking out a brilliant pass in the buildup to Mo Salah’s goal.

He was unbeatable in the air and even made an overlapping run past Sadio Mane into the opposition box!

But our favourite moment came in the 45th minute, when the Blades created an opportunity to run through on goal at Alisson.

Van Dijk though, despite the attacker having a head-start, caught up with him and made a superb slide-tackle, retaining possession in the process.

We rarely see him have to do this, but that proves how incredible his positioning is.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport: