Klopp scoffs at fools who still don’t rate ‘absolutely incredible’ Henderson

Jordan Henderson has been phenomenal for some time now.

He put in another breathtaking performance last night in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United – completely running the show from central midfield.

Hendo leads the team with aplomb, runs more than anyone, passes crisply and smartly, runs himself into the ground and wins the ball back.

What more could you ask from someone in his position?

Jurgen Klopp was asked about his skipper following the game, rightly lauding him and stating any of the idiots who still claim he’s useless are beyond help.

“Yes, he is exceptional. Yes, he is outstanding,” Klopp said in his post-match interview, cited in the Echo.

“Gini (Wijnaldum) and Hendo, especially, because they have had to play the biggest number of games, what they do is just incredible.

“Absolutely incredible. I do not take that for granted for one second.

“If anybody who is with us still doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I cannot help them.

“Is Hendo the perfect football player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. Is he is unbelievably important to us? Yes.”

What’s most impressive is that Fabinho was by far and away our best midfielder before his injury, but we’ve actually improved in his absence because of Henderson’s form…

This isn’t saying we don’t want Fab back – we do – but the manner in which Hendo has performed in his position has been truly unbelievable.

Right now, he’s in the best form of his entire career and we just hope he can maintain fitness and his current level.