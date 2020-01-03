LFC offload midfielder, despite Everton clash coming up on Sunday

This, for us, suggests Jurgen Klopp is not going to field an ‘EFL Cup’ style team v Everton this weekend…

Liverpool have loaned Herbie Kane to Hull, confirmed the official website today – with the 21-year-old hoping to help the Championship side in their bid to get into the Play-Offs.

He’ll be playing under Grant McCann, the same manager who he thrived under for Doncaster Rovers last season in League One – so it feels like a smart move all round.

Kane made two appearances for us this term, both in the EFL Cup, and we would have assumed he’d be in contention for at least the bench v Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup 3rd Round.

But if Jurgen Klopp is happy to offload Kane before that game, it shows he is likely to be using more first-teamers than in the Carabao…

The likes of James Milner, Adam Lallana, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi and new signing Takumi Minamino are surely all shoe-ins, though.

We’d have still been very confident this lot would win under Everton’s former managers, but Carlo Ancelotti is a different beast entirely, with a great record against Klopp.

Either way though, we can take positives. Either we beat Everton and can have a go at the FA Cup, or our fixture schedule is eased and we can focus on the Premier League and Champions League.