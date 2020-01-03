Minamino filmed YNWA in awe last night behind Liverpool’s bench

We’re only basing this on what we’ve seen of him so far at Melwood, and what we’ve heard in his introductory interviews, but Takumi Minamino seems like a really nice lad.

The 24-year-old was at Anfield for the first time last night, watching his new team-mates school Sheffield United.

The scoreline was 2-0, but it could have been much higher if Liverpool had decided to get out of second gear.

Journalist Matt Critchley tweeted about how Minamino filmed the Kop’s YNWA before kick-off, which we think is just great.

Takumi Minamino, sat behind the Liverpool bench, videoing You’ll Never Walk Alone on his phone. Ineligible tonight – likely to make debut v Everton on Sunday. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) January 2, 2020

And with the current injury crisis, we expect Minamino to be fairly heavily involved this month.

As Critchley says, the FA Cup tie with Everton on Sunday seems like a great chance for the playmaker to make his bow.

The likes of Divock Origi, Adam Lallana, Curtis Jones and probably Harvey Elliott are all nailed-on starters, with Jurgen Klopp surely certain to rest his big names for the Premier League clash with Spurs in just over a week’s time.