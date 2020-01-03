Robbo laughs off Sheffield United abuse on social media

Andy Robertson was in exceptional form last night, as Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield.

The left-back registered an assist for our first goal after expertly picking out Mo Salah early on, putting him on six for the season in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander is two ahead on eight in their individual battle, though!

Robbo was subbed late on by Jurgen Klopp – and had to walk past the away fans on his way to the tunnel.

Naturally, he got a fair amount of stick from Sheffield United, as you can see in the pictures below…

Based on Robbo’s Twitter post though, it doesn’t look like our sublime Scot took it too personally!