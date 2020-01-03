(Video) Hendo shuts down Invincibles question & van Dijk says we must improve

Rest assured, Reds, Liverpool’s players are taking nothing for granted.

Our 2-0 victory last night puts us 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a game in hand – and they could be forgiven for believing the title is wrapped up.

But Jurgen Klopp has instilled a terrific mentality amongst them all – in which the only focus is the next game.

It’s this attitude which has allowed the Reds to win 19 of 20 PL games so far.

After the Sheffield United victory, Jordan Henderson was asked about whether we could match Arsenal’s Invincibles – but he had no time for the question.

Virgil van Dijk was praised for our recent defensive performances, but simply said we must ‘improve’.

These lads really are elite!