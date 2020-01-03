(Video) Technique on this Trent pass v Sheffield United is jaw-dropping

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in another spellbinding performance v Sheffield United last night, as Liverpool strolled to a 2-0 Anfield win.

There were plenty of standout moments, but this one in the video below, courtesy of BT Sport, is delightful.

Using the outside of his boot, Trent curls the ball into the path of an onrushing Andy Robertson – actually starting the ball behind him so as to keep it away from potential intercepting attackers.

Remember, this is a right-back. A 21-year-old right-back who at the moment, is playing some of the best and most creative football on the planet.