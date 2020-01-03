(Video) Trent uses ‘Nobody wants to be Gary Neville’ quote in explaining how he’s changing right-back forever

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in another jaw-dropping display last night, in which he utilised his unrivalled passing range once again.

Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0, but in truth, the scoreline flattered the visitors, who didn’t lay a glove on Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Reds.

Following the game, Trent was interviewed by BT Sport, and used Jamie Carragher’s famous line about how ‘nobody wants to grow up and be a Gary Neville,’ in explaining how he and Andy Robertson are trying to change that in how they interpret the position.

We love it. Really, Trent should be referred to now as Liverpool’s right-quarterback – not just our right-back!