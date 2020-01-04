Liverpool predicted XI v. Everton – Minamino set to make debut in FA Cup

Liverpool are up against bitter rivals in the FA Cup this weekend, and some fans are rightly concerned what Jurgen Klopp will do.

The boss has a habit of picking weakened sides when not playing in the Premier League or Champions League, but bragging rights are at stake.

A rejuvenated Everton with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm may well fancy their chances at Anfield, if the boss goes with a seriously weakened side.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will take this weekend’s game seriously, but surely a Merseyside Derby carries more weight that just another FA Cup fixture.

I’ll do my best to take a guess at what team we’ll see on Sunday….

In between the sticks, I think Klopp will put faith in Spaniard Adrian who has proven he’s more than capable of playing at the top level.

With not many options available to him, I think the boss will name an unchanged back four of Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Neco Williams and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, I think there may be some rotation – I’d expect James Milner and Adam Lallana to start, but Jordan Henderson may be given a break after his incredible performance against Sheffield United in the week.

Youngster and local lad Curtis Jones, who has proven himself more than capable this season, could be given the nod. I think Divock Origi is a certain starter, but whether he’s on the wing or up top remains to be seen.

I’m unsure whether Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be risked in the Cup match, and this may be a good thing for teenager Harvey Elliott and new signing Takumi Minamino.

If Origi is used on the wing, then Bobby Firmino will surely be the central forward, but I’d suggest the Japan star would be preferred on this occasion.