Liverpool told to cough up £85m for Dembele – report

Barcelona have reportedly named their price for winger Ousmane Dembele, and are ready to listen to offers, as per this article in the Daily Star.

The Catalans want £85million for the player they spent over £120million on just a couple of seasons ago, but the young forward hasn’t hit the ground running in Spain.

His talent is obvious, but he hasn’t been the Neymar replacement the Spaniards were obviously looking for, and now they’re ready to cut their losses and move on.

For Liverpool, Dembele could be a fantastic addition – with Divock Origi already in the squad, there is potential there for some superb rotation.

But spending almost £100million on a player to keep legs fresh doesn’t sound very much like Jurgen Klopp or Liverpool – not when we don’t actually need him.

Dembele coming into the fold would be great, if one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were to unfortunately depart the club, but that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

Considering Takumi Minamino has literally just joined the club as well, it seems almost an impossibility for the Reds to be considering splashing £85million on a player who plays in a position in which we aren’t lacking bodies.