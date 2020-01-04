(Photo) “League ain’t ready” – some LFC fans joke about Matip after surprise change in appearance

Joel Matip has been recovering from an ankle injury, and has missed the best part four months while he goes through the difficult period.

The big centre-half found himself out-performing Virgil van Dijk before his injury, so his impending return to the first team is good news for Liverpool.

Not quite back in the starting eleven yet, but at least back in with the team, Matip sat alongside new signing Takumi Minamino at Anfield earlier this week.

And loads of Liverpool fans on social media jokingly ripped into his new facial hair – some joked that he’s like a new man, and that the “league ain’t ready”!

Take a look at the photo below: