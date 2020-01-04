(Video) Hendo’s highlights from Sheffield showcase another world class performance

Jordan Henderson put in a commanding performance as he led Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over a feisty Sheffield United in the week.

A win against the Blades had added significance as it would mean a full calendar year for the Reds sine their last defeat in the Premier League.

It was a professional performance from Liverpool as they barely allowed the visitors any of the ball, and there was very little the challengers could do about it.

Everything ran through Henderson in the middle of the park, and his highlights from the win make for great watching.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):