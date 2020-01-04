(Video) Sincere John Lithgow talking about his love for LFC will warm your heart

Famous Liverpool fan John Lithgow attended the Reds 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League earlier this week, and LFC TV grabbed the opportunity to speak with him.

The Third Rock From The Sun star explained his love for Liverpool, and his admiration for Jurgen Klopp, but also touches upon his personal life.

He does describe how he became a fan of the Reds, and goes on to talk up manager Klopp for what he’s done with the team, before talking about how he once feared he may never work in Hollywood again.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):