Why Real Madrid would be stupid to target Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, with the idea being that he’d replace Karim Benzema in Spain.

The report, as per Calcio Mercato, claims that Zinedine Zidane has identified the Brazilian as the ideal replacement for the legendary Frenchman.

And while he would be absolutely correct to think that, there is no way Jurgen Klopp would allow Bobby to leave the club, unless he kicked up a fuss.

Our No.9 is simply fundamental to how we play our brand of football – we’ve all seen how we just aren’t the same when Firmino isn’t on the pitch.

In a world where players like Jadon Sancho are being touted for over £100million, it doesn’t bare to think about how much it would cost Real Madrid to even tempt Liverpool.

Aside from that, Bobby loves playing for the Reds – he may not do a lot of interviews, but it’s something he’s never shied away from telling us.

Simply put – Los Blancos would be better off going elsewhere, if they’re after a ball-retaining centre-forward. While Bobby is the best in the business, they’d be better off trying to tempt the likes of Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku to Spain.