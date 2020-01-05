Ousmane Dembele loves ‘positive transfer news’ & goes mad for himself in LFC kit

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele, and according to the Daily Star the Spaniards are ready to listen to offers.

As with any high-profile transfer rumour, fans like to create photographs of players in kits of clubs they’re linked to – and this was the case with the Reds and Dembele.

The Frenchman ‘liked’ a post on Instagram which had him in the Liverpool kit celebrating with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ousmane Dembele liked this post on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/zzLz8D0uLU — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 5, 2020

It’s not the strangest of things to have a player approve of an image like this, but it comes down to what the caption of the post was.

“Finally some positive transfer news, Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool” the post said. If you’re a footballer, and you see this kind of post, surely you’re not going to publicly ‘like’ it if you’re happy with your current club.

For Liverpool, Dembele coming into the fold would be great, if one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah were to unfortunately leave the club, but that doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.

Considering Takumi Minamino has literally just joined the club as well, it seems almost an impossibility for the Reds to be considering splashing £85million on a player who plays in a position in which we aren’t lacking bodies.