(Video) Curtis Jones scores absolute screamer v Everton and Anfield explodes

Liverpool fans already knew about Curtis Jones…

The Scouser is the best player in our U23s, but tonight, he proved he’s capable of being part of the first-team.

Jones got the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area and without many crossing options, decided to curl a shot into the top corner!

It’s fair to say that Jones, still 18, may never score a better goal in his career.

Obviously, we’re hoping he might…

With James Milner pulling his hamstring – and Fabinho and Naby Keita already out – Jurgen Klopp may need Jones in the coming weeks.

If he has this in the locker, bring it on.