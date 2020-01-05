(Video) Klopp’s reaction to the kids beating Everton is very funny

Liverpool’s reserves team were able to overturn Everton in the FA Cup 1-0, even though the odds were stacked against the young Reds.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to field what would be the Blues’ senior most team, but it wasn’t enough to earn a win at Anfield.

There were a lot of positives for Liverpool – Curtis Jones was incredible, Takumi Minamino made his debut, Harvey Elliott looked confident and Neco Williams looked more than capable.

The young Reds have done themselves proud in the Cup competitions this season – let’s hope Jurgen Klopp can continue to keep his faith in them.

The boss celebrated at full-time at Anfield, and he couldn’t help but show his amusement at managing to defeat Everton and keep a clean sheet with the U23s.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC):