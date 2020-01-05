(Video) LFC rub salt in Everton’s wounds with brilliant chant after the kids beat Ancelotti’s first-team

Liverpool’s reserve team were able to turn over Everton in the FA Cup 1-0, even though the odds were stacked against the young Reds.

Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti opted to field what would be the senior most team, but it wasn’t enough to earn a famous win at Anfield.

There were a lot of positives for Liverpool – Curtis Jones was incredible, Takumi Minamino made his debut, Harvey Elliott looked confident and Neco Williams looked more than capable.

The young Reds have done themselves proud in the Cup competitions this season – let’s hope Jurgen Klopp can continue to keep his faith in them.

At the end of the game, the Anfield faithful let the visitors from across the park know what they think of them as they reminded them of their last time winning the FA Cup (or any piece of silverware for that matter).

Take a watch of the video below: