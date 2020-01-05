(Video) Nat Phillips shows his defensive ability v Everton

Liverpool recalled Nat Phillips from his loan spell in Germany so he could play against Everton today, and the centre-back did well in the first-half.

The 22-year-old looked composed alongside Joe Gomez, with Jurgen Klopp choosing to give the world’s best defender Virgil van Dijk a rest.

This particular tackle was our favourite moment. Everton were counter-attacking down their left, but Phillips came across and slid in – just as the Dutchman he was standing in for would have done.

With Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip currently crocked, Phillips is our third-choice central defender – and the fact he’s been called back by Klopp proves he’s rated by the boss.

As fans, it’s our job to back him.