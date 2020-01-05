“What a player” – LFC fans react to Minamino debut against Everton in the FA Cup

Posted by
“What a player” – LFC fans react to Minamino debut against Everton in the FA Cup

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino played his first game for the Reds in the FA Cup against Everton, and it wasn’t the worst debut from the Japanese star.

It was a relatively quiet game from the No.18, but that’s to be expected when he hasn’t played a game in about a month.

Minamino looked lively in the first 30 minutes of the game, but increasingly got lost in the game as time went on and was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just after the hour mark.

Not everyone was sold on the Japanese international, and that may have a little something to do with us scoring immediately after him going off – but it’s far too early to make any judgements on the new lad.

Take a look at what some people have been saying:

Evertonians were hopeful going into the FA Cup game, as Liverpool were expected to field an inexperienced side – and we did – as they put out their most senior team.

The Blues put in a good shift in the first half, but they increasingly got lost in the game and the Reds were able to dominate large portions of the game.

It says a lot about our second string that they’re able to play to well against one of the better Premier League sides and get a result.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top