“What a player” – LFC fans react to Minamino debut against Everton in the FA Cup

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino played his first game for the Reds in the FA Cup against Everton, and it wasn’t the worst debut from the Japanese star.

It was a relatively quiet game from the No.18, but that’s to be expected when he hasn’t played a game in about a month.

Minamino looked lively in the first 30 minutes of the game, but increasingly got lost in the game as time went on and was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just after the hour mark.

Not everyone was sold on the Japanese international, and that may have a little something to do with us scoring immediately after him going off – but it’s far too early to make any judgements on the new lad.

Take a look at what some people have been saying:

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to make his return as he comes on for Minamino. Good debut for Taki and great to have Ox back! Liverpool 0-0 Everton [70’] — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 5, 2020

Minamino's Liverpool debut comes to an end. A very good opening 30 minutes, a hard working first half. Quiet in the second, certainly promising signs of how he will fit in. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 5, 2020

Decent debut from Minamino despite not playing since mid-December#LIVEVE — LFCFanz (@LFCFanz) January 5, 2020

70 minutes in his debut for LFC, what a player Minamino looks already — Tom Jones (@TomJ2194) January 5, 2020

Quiet debut from Minamino, but you have to expect that Gonna take the man a while to adjust, thats fine — LFCKoptalker 6️⃣ (@LFC_Koptalker) January 5, 2020

Evertonians were hopeful going into the FA Cup game, as Liverpool were expected to field an inexperienced side – and we did – as they put out their most senior team.

The Blues put in a good shift in the first half, but they increasingly got lost in the game and the Reds were able to dominate large portions of the game.

It says a lot about our second string that they’re able to play to well against one of the better Premier League sides and get a result.