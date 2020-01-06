Confirmed: Liverpool sign 21-year-old striker Joe Hardy, formerly of Manchester City

Well, this one comes a bit out of the blue!

Liverpool have signed Brentford forward Joe Hardy, according to the Championship club.

The former Manchester City youth player is 21-years-old, but has actually only been playing for Brentford’s B-Team…

📝 We can confirm that #BrentfordB forward Joe Hardy has joined @LFC for an undisclosed fee. Full story 👉 https://t.co/9OO6fiVSWw Take a look at some of Joe's best bits for The Bees.#BrentfordFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/dkBpSMfSfJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2020

It’s a little strange to us that we’re buying a player of that age who has never made a senior professional appearance, but we guess Hardy will come in and lead the line for our U23s.

With Rhian Brewster likely to go on loan to Swansea, Neil Critchley’s side will need a new forward and Hardy fits the bill.

We don’t expect to see Hardy in the first-team this season, and maybe we never will – but he’s now got a fantastic opportunity to show what he can do with the European champions.

From the video Brentford uploaded of Hardy, he looks like a great finisher and someone with natural poacher’s instincts.

Welcome to Liverpool, Joe!