Klopp lauds ‘outstanding’ Minamino following Liverpool debut

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Takumi Minamino’s performance yesterday in the 1-0 victory over Everton.

The Japanese international has only been at the club a few days, but looked every bit a Liverpool player – showing off his excellent technique and work-rate.

“Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for,” the boss told the official website.

“Your first game in a team you don’t know, if it’s a settled team it’s already difficult – this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together. And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved.

“He didn’t look tired, but because we don’t know him that long we just wanted to save him a little bit, so took him off. It was a nice add-on to have Oxlade back, he looked pretty lively when he came on. He trained only one day, two days now, and that’s why he didn’t start. Super.”

Minamino played as a false-9 for large parts of the game, which is interesting – as he was usually a winger for Rb Salzburg.

We reckon Klopp will field the 24-year-old in multiple positions, in truth – anywhere along the frontline and maybe as a no.10 if we’re using a 4-2-3-1 formation.

It’s likely that Minamino will be on the bench this coming weekend against Spurs – with Klopp almost certain to field Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top.

But it’s great to have another exciting attacker as an option during the second half of the season.

We’re still in three competitions, and considering our current horrible luck with injuries, will need as many as possible at Klopp’s disposal.