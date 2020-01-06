(Video) Japanese Reds pile into Tokyo pub to watch Minamino debut

Yesterday, Takumi Minamino made his long-awaited Liverpool debut – and didn’t disappoint.

The no.18 showed plenty of nice touches in and around the box, withdrawn late on to a strong ovation from Anfield.

Fans of his and ours from Japan watched almost 10,000 kilometres away in a Tokyo pub – and you can see them joining in with the pre-match YNWA in the video below!

A goal from Curtis Jones earned us a 1-0 win, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly on a mission to beat Everton in as many funny ways as possible.

We thought the Divock Origi 90+6m couldn’t be beaten, but seeing a teenage Scouser curling in a stunner may just top it!