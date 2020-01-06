(Video) Japanese Reds pile into Tokyo pub to watch Minamino debut

Yesterday, Takumi Minamino made his long-awaited Liverpool debut – and didn’t disappoint.
The no.18 showed plenty of nice touches in and around the box, withdrawn late on to a strong ovation from Anfield.
Fans of his and ours from Japan watched almost 10,000 kilometres away in a Tokyo pub – and you can see them joining in with the pre-match YNWA in the video below!
A goal from Curtis Jones earned us a 1-0 win, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly on a mission to beat Everton in as many funny ways as possible.
We thought the Divock Origi 90+6m couldn’t be beaten, but seeing a teenage Scouser curling in a stunner may just top it!
9,450km from Anfield, these Liverpool fans are packed into a Tokyo pub to watch Takumi Minamino make his LFC debut.
What an atmosphere! 🇯🇵🔴#FACup #LIVEVE @Squawka pic.twitter.com/342BMTyiEj
— Oliver Trenchard (@OliverTrenchard) January 5, 2020
