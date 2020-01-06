(Video) Klopp thought Lallana was so good v Everton he doffed his cap

Adam Lallana was brilliant yesterday as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield.

The midfielder is going to leave the club on the expiration of his contract this summer, but on the evidence of yesterday’s performance, whoever snares him will get themselves a top player for nothing.

Lallana bossed the midfield and towards the end of the game, toyed with the opposition who couldn’t get the ball off us.

Jurgen Klopp was suitably impressed, and made a beeline for the Englishman after the game – doffing his cap to the 90 minute demonstration!

With James Milner doing his hamstring, and Fabinho and Naby Keita currently injured, Lallana will have a role to play this month in the Premier League side, too.