(Video) Liverpool fans mock Ancelotti in hilarious new song

Liverpool beat Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton 1-0 yesterday, despite fielding a bunch of lads who are more akin to U23 football.

The likes of Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella, Yasser Larouci and goalscorer Curtis Jones were all fantastic.

Ancelotti played his best team, but Everton didn’t have the fight, the tactics or anything in between.

In fact, at the end, it felt like a procession.

Everton haven’t won at Anfield in any competition since 1995.

Liverpool fans sang about Everton’s new manager post-match, and it’s excellent!

“Carlo Fantastico, Couldn’t beat the kids ya know!”