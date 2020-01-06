(Video) Minamino highlights v Everton: Japan star makes Anfield bow and shows promise

Takumi Minamino enjoyed his debut yesterday as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup, thanks to a Curtis Jones screamer.

Our new no.18 did well, keeping the ball and playing clever, short passes in the final third.

He had a great chance to score with a header, but sadly couldn’t convert, which would have sent the crowd crazy.

He clearly possesses very good technical ability and isn’t afraid to take on defenders – which will serve him well during his time at the club.

We reckon he’ll be on the bench for the game against Spurs next weekend, with the regular front-three sure to return.