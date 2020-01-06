(Video) Sadio Mane’s hilarious reaction to Curtis Jones worldy

Sadio Mane was supposed to be resting yesterday, so we’re not sure why he engaged in such a high intensity sprint!

Actually – yes we are.

Curtis Jones scored a curling stunner to down Everton and our no.10 absolutely loved it.

A fan in the ground was filming at the time and captured Mane’s epic reaction!

Thankfully, the Senegalese superstar got the afternoon off and will be fresh for the clash with Spurs next weekend.

Liverpool are also in the 4th round of the FA Cup, with the draw taking place tonight.