Cesc Fabregas reckons Sadio Mane is the Premier League’s best player

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas started a Q&A on Twitter and encouraged his followers to chip in with some questions.

He answered a whole host of them, including the topping of the pizza he threw at Sir Alex Ferguson, but the one we’re interested in is his shout for the best player in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has put his weight behind Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. The Senegalese star has been on fire for the rest over the last 18 months or so – and we think Cesc is spot on.

Mané for me https://t.co/ZUKpLgou34 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

You could argue fellow stars Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah are all worthy of the title – and you’d be correct, but there is no denying Mane’s quality.

MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk stars in FIFA Team of the Year announcement

Since signing for Liverpool, Mane has gone from strength to strength at Anfield – and capped it off last season with an unforgettable triumph in the Champions League.

The Senegalese star is also up for the 2019 African Player of the Year award. It’s hard to ignore Riyad Mahrez’s contribution to Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations success, at the detriment of Mane’s Senegal, and the silverware he picked up with Manchester City last season.

But, since we’re talking about a calendar year, I’d have to suggest Mane will win the award – he was brilliant for club and country over the last 12 months, and his start to the 2019/20 season has been second to none.