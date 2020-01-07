Harvey Elliott makes Barcelona joke after starring in Merseyside Derby

Liverpool teenage sensation Harvey Elliott is a bit of a joker, when it comes to social media. He has ran his mouth off in the past, but he’s matured a fair bit since then.

After starring in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup, the winger took to Instagram to make a joke at the expense of Barcelona who were eliminated from last season’s Champions League by Liverpool.

Kind of. He made the ‘corner taken quickly’ joke, as he was on duty on the right-hand side of the pitch, where Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in the famous cross.

It’s obviously in jest, and isn’t a dig at the Catalan giants, more a case of a young lad enjoying winning a Merseyside Derby for the club he supported as a child. Never change, Harvey!

Trent did actually respond to the Tweet, and Elliott was seemingly buzzing with this as he quickly snapped back with a comment of his own.

Honestly, it’s nice seeing the lads getting on so well off the field, as well as on it, team morale isn’t built in a day, and it just shows the kind of philosophy Jurgen Klopp is obviously instilling behind closed doors.