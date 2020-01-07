LFC announce Nike as official kit supplier from 2020/21

Liverpool have finally announced that Nike will be manufacturing their kits from next season, after New Balance lost their case to extend the current contract.

In truth, we’ve known for some time now that the American giants would be taking over our kits as they were explicitly mentioned in court by LFC and NB.

It’s not clear yet exactly what our new shirts will look like, but here are some ideas we like from @MaxGraphics11 on Twitter:

Nike x #LFC | Concept kits by the talented @MaxGraphics11 👀 pic.twitter.com/uY4GadvzeA — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 22, 2019

Snippets of information about the possible kits for next season, under Nike, have been leaked by the reliable Footy Headlines – here’s what they reckon:

The home kit will be a lighter shade of red, the away will be turquoise and the alternative kit will be black, as per this report.

The Nike announcement has been welcomed by Liverpool managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan who has welcomed Nike to the LFC family.

“Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase,” he told the club’s official website.

“As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

New Balance has been the club’s official kit supplier since 2015 and will continue until the end of the 2019-20 season.