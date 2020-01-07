Liverpool are ready to offer Pedro Chirivella a new contract – Dom King

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer young Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella a new deal at the club, but are aware he may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

That’s according to reliable LFC journalist Dom King who says the offer will be made in recognition of the progress he’s made this season.

Liverpool are prepared to offer Pedro Chirivella a contract extension to reward the further progress he has made. His deal is up at the end of the season but club are aware he may want regular football elsewhere. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 6, 2020

Pedro has been with the Reds for six years now, and the 22-year-old has only been given a handful of opportunities so far.

This season, the Spaniard has been rewarded with a few chances to prove himself in the FA and League Cup – and he’s delivered.

Against Everton he didn’t look a beat behind any of the Blues’ midfielders, and these men start Premier League fixtures on weekly basis.

It remains to be seen whether Chirivella will take up the chance to stay at Anfield, with him previously being pretty clear that he wants to return to Spain.

That being said, he has also shown that he did want to fight for his chance at Liverpool, at the start of the season, because he turned down an offer from Rosenborg.

Pedro’s current abilities probably warrant a place on the bench at Anfield, and with the likes of Adam Lallana and James Milner advancing in age, he may get more chances.