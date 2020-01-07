Rhian Brewster signs for Swansea on a short-term loan deal

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has officially joined Championship side Swansea on loan until the end of the season.

The young forward will link up with Steve Cooper and former team-mate Yan Dhanda and former Liverpool man Kristoffer Peterson.

The striker has a lot to offer, but with the level that the Reds are playing at, there has proven to be very few opportunities to offer the lad some game time.

A cameo in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Everton last weekend will be his last game in red for a few months, but he’ll be back for a hopeful pre-season in the summer.

The Swans currently sit sixth in the Championship and could well use Brewster’s firepower to boost them into a promotion spot.

They’re not at a loss for goals this season, with 32 in the league, but their rivals are all hitting similar numbers, so hopefully the Liverpool man can give them an extra edge in a competitive season in the second tier.

At Swansea, Brewster will work with Cooper – who was was England U17s coach when Brewster top-scored with eight goals as the Young Lions won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 – so it’s safe to say Jurgen Klopp is leaving him in trusted hands.

