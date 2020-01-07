(Video) Ancelotti waits in Anfield tunnel to congratulate Klopp after Merseyside Derby win

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti showed a good level of respect for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp after losing the Merseyside Derby over the weekend.

The Italian waited in the tunnel at Anfield for the German to congratulate him on winning, and then the two embraced each other before parting ways.

It’s good to see this level of respect between two coaches, but I feel as if this reaction from Ancelotti is going to upset a few bitter Evertonians.

Liverpool fans, however, I’m sure will be more appreciative of the mutual respect the managers clearly have for each other.

