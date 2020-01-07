(Video) Curtis Jones’ highlights from Everton win show we’ve got a rising star

Curtis Jones stole the show as Liverpool knocked rivals Everton out of the FA Cup, in a very youthful lineup which only featured a handful of fringe starters.

The Scouser had everything run through him in the centre of the field, and was a bright spark throughout a game which was a slog for the youthful side.

Everton had put out their full strength side so to pull off the 1-0 win like they did, it was incredible. The deadlock was broken in just before the 70th minute by Jones and an absolute rocket of a shot.

Take a look at his full highlights below (via BBC):