(Video) Hilarious clip depicts Pickford appealing for a double arm transplant

Jordan Pickford doesn’t have the greatest of history when it comes to playing against Liverpool – and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.

He’s been eating his words since saying that he’ll not “blunder like Alisson” – in fact, that’s all he’s been doing in Merseyside Derbies since saying it.

I’m sure fans of both Liverpool and Everton haven’t forgotten about that incredible game when the ball bounced off the bar, and Divock Origi had the whole net to aim at.

Well, even though Curtis Jones’ shot was nothing but top bins, it’s got people laughing at Pickford again.

Take a look at the animation by 442oons below: