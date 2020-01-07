(Video) Jose Mourinho calls Liverpool the ‘best team in the world’

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has referenced Jurgen Klopp’s success at Liverpool, and labelled the Reds the ‘best team in the world’, when talking about what he plans to do with the Londoners.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager reminded journalists that Klopp arrived at Anfield five years ago and has turned Liverpool into the champions that we currently see,

It’s a compliment, but also a little daunting when you consider he’s suggesting Spurs are on the same trajectory over the next few years.

He is right though – changing a team does take time, there isn’t really a chance for instant success – and he can keep using us as a milestone as long as he wants!

Take a watch of the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):