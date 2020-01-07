(Video) Virgil van Dijk stars in FIFA Team of the Year announcement

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has taken centre stage in a new video put out by EA Sports which sees the big Dutchman being ushered into the Team of the Year.

Our No.4 had an incredible 2019, and is rightfully named in every notable ‘best XI’ around, and he isn’t the only Red.

Also in the team from Liverpool are Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane – which just goes to show how impressive our stars have been.

To think, until recently, we were regarded as one of the worst defensive teams in the Premier League!

Take a watch of Virg in EA’s video below: