Gini Wijnaldum transfer news cleared up by Sky News honcho

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol has rubbished reports that Gini Wijnaldum could depart Liverpool – with the Dutchman’s contract up in 18 months.

An article in the Athletic by the actually very respectable David Ornstein suggested it was possible Gini could leave on a Bosman in 2021 – also citing the chance of him being sold at the end of his season to sides in either Italy or Spain…

But it sounded pretty bogus to us when we read it, and Solhekol has reassured Liverpool fans that Wijnaldum is going nowhere:

Georginio Wijnaldum is very happy at Liverpool. Would like to stay as long as possible. No panic about contract running out in 18 months. Plans in the pipeline about talks over new deal. Fully focused on helping Liverpool win the title. Believes he's at best club in the world — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 7, 2020

With Liverpool tying all its best players to the club for years to come, we’re sure it won’t be long before Gini’s new deal is announced.

The midfielder is a key cog in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and we can only imagine the German would be loathe to lose him.

Thankfully, there seems no reason for Wijnaldum to search for an exit. He plays all the time for the best team on the planet and if all goes to plan, will win plenty over the next few years.

Here’s hoping, anyway!